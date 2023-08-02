If the job center knows you, it will follow you all your life…
Before you go on a longer trip, it is best to take a quick look at the website of the Federal Foreign Office and check which recommendations and safety precautions you should observe. These can be frequently transmitted diseases, dangerous animals or a high crime rate. Just so you know what you’re getting yourself into.
But what exactly do tourists traveling to Germany have to fear? We asked the BuzzFeed Germany community:
And these funny and really true answers came together:
1. “Generally before Deutsche Bahn. Not that someone from abroad still believes that just because the Germans are known for their punctuality, the train would be too!”
-Natasha A.
2. “Boar lions…”
-Rene D.
3. “The visit from Berlin – Neukölln from 6 p.m..”
-Ken G
4. “Generally hanging out at train stations.”
-Andrew G
5. “Restaurants and taverns that are closed for three weeks in the summer high season for summer holidays.”
-Tina L.
6. “Big events.”
-Katrin W.
7. “The job center.”
-Ergun S.
8. “To retirees who don’t have time.”
-Carola R
9. “Witty. Crime-City of the Year … Even the pigeons with shackles run around here … Watch out!”
– Kim S
10. “No arrival by public transport in the evening/at night.”
-Anke P.
11. “Bavaria, everything!”
-Sebastian S.
12. “Public pools, inner cities and train stations!”
-Ulrich B.
13. “All net markets.”
-Jochen W.
