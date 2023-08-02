Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

If the job center knows you, it will follow you all your life…

Before you go on a longer trip, it is best to take a quick look at the website of the Federal Foreign Office and check which recommendations and safety precautions you should observe. These can be frequently transmitted diseases, dangerous animals or a high crime rate. Just so you know what you’re getting yourself into.

But what exactly do tourists traveling to Germany have to fear? We asked the BuzzFeed Germany community:

And these funny and really true answers came together:

1. “Generally before Deutsche Bahn. Not that someone from abroad still believes that just because the Germans are known for their punctuality, the train would be too!”

-Natasha A.

2. “Boar lions…”

-Rene D.

3. “The visit from Berlin – Neukölln from 6 p.m..”

-Ken G

4. “Generally hanging out at train stations.”

-Andrew G

5. “Restaurants and taverns that are closed for three weeks in the summer high season for summer holidays.”

-Tina L.

6. “Big events.”

-Katrin W.

7. “The job center.”

-Ergun S.

8. “To retirees who don’t have time.”

-Carola R

9. “Witty. Crime-City of the Year … Even the pigeons with shackles run around here … Watch out!”

– Kim S

10. “No arrival by public transport in the evening/at night.”

-Anke P.

11. “Bavaria, everything!”

-Sebastian S.

12. “Public pools, inner cities and train stations!”

-Ulrich B.

13. “All net markets.”

-Jochen W.

