We Germans are a peculiar bunch. Of course, we are often valued abroad for our supposed reliability or punctuality. But there are some things that even the best German connoisseurs don’t fully understand if they didn’t grow up here.

Redditor u/Late_Grab9829 therefore wanted to know from the FragReddit community: “What is normal for Germans, but rather atypical abroad?“

I often had to smile at the answers given, because they are really just something typically German. See for yourself what you recognize yourself in:

1. “Drink water from the tap.”

-u/Sunnyiceee

2. “Always ventilate.”

-u/wombatlion

3. “The doctors ask the patient how long they should be on sick leave.”

-u/tacocatbr

4. “Pleasant volume in public spaces.”

-u/Embarrassed_Chest_52

5. “spritzer!”

-u/jasper_and_bear

6. “Take your trash with you on the go. I’ve heard in several countries that German tourists are known for constantly carrying their rubbish around the area.”

-u/Efficient_Pick_2776

7. “Pay separately at the restaurant.”

-u/KJ-16

8. “Birkenstock with socks.”

-u/GoodProfessional428

9. “We Germans are very distant towards strangers.”

-u/Gnitwyn

10. “Flush the toilet paper. You don’t do that in some countries.”

-u/New-Finance-7108

11. “To match: three or four layers of toilet paper. Our neighboring countries don’t have that thick stuff, and the lines aren’t designed for it.”

-u/Mental_Obligation389

12. “The handling and use of the fax machine.”

-u/mizarkatze

13. “Hang up laminated or embossed metal signs with stern command tones.”

-u/big_radishes

Some answers have been shortened and/or edited for clarity.

