Data refers to formal employment with a work permit; all states in the Northeast and 4 more in the North present this scenario

The number of Bolsa Família beneficiaries is now greater than the number of formal jobs (which excludes the public sector) in 13 of the 27 Federation Units. Last year, it surpassed 12.

Rio Grande do Norte was the only exception in the Northeast region until 2022. It is not anymore. Like all other northeastern states, it now registers more Bolsa Família beneficiaries than formal jobs. There are also 4 Northern States in this situation.

Maranhão is the state where this relationship of dependence on the benefit is strongest. There are 2 families in Maranhão receiving Bolsa Família for each worker with a formal contract in the State.

Before the pandemic, there were 8 states with more benefits than formal jobs. The number rose to 10 in 2020, 12 in 2022 with Auxílio Brasil and now 13.

The increase in this proportion is mainly due to the 49% increase in the number of beneficiaries of the social program in the last year of the Bolsonaro government.

After spending 3 years with discreet increases in the number of beneficiaries, the Bolsonaro government expanded from 14.5 million beneficiaries to 21.6 million in the 2022 election year.

At least 3 million of the 7 million new beneficiaries were included in the program in the 3 months leading up to the elections.

51% of jobs with a portfolio

In November 2022, the proportion of beneficiaries per registered worker reached, for the 1st time, 50%.

This means that for every 2 workers with a formal contract, there is a family receiving government aid.

The rate reached a historic record in January (51.5% of beneficiaries in relation to employees). In February 2023 (last data available), it stood at 51.1%.

Part of the increase in Bolsa Família beneficiaries should be reversed with the government’s review of the social program registrations that it considers irregular (there is talk of 2 million or more).

Economist Marcelo Neri, director of FGV Social, points out that Bolsa Família is the most focused social program (which most reaches the poorest population, who really needs it, instead of benefiting other groups). The hasty increase in registrations on the eve of the election may have reduced the efficiency of the action.

Causes and consequences of the increase

In addition to the large increase in the number of beneficiaries of the social program, there is also a process of change in the labor market, say economists.

The researcher says that behind the phenomenon observed by Drive there is an increase in self-employment (by choice or lack of choice) and a stronger recovery in the informal market. “The PNAD shows a very large increase in self-employment in a decade. By choice, or lack of choice. It seems to be a trend that will continue.“, says Marcelo Neri.

When referring to the fall of employees with a portfolio by choiceNeri refers to the phenomenon known as great resignation. These are people who quit their 5 day a week, 8 hour day jobs to work for themselves.

The trend gained momentum in the United States in the middle class during the pandemic and, according to the director of FGV social, it has already reached Brazil.

Already the output of the signed portfolio for lack of option is more related to the lower classes. They are odd jobs in an economy impacted by the emergence of applications and more precarious jobs.

Professor Ecio Costa, from UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), also highlights the stronger job recovery in the service sector. “It has a lot of informal employment, more than other sectors. This causes the base of workers with a formal contract to grow less when employment recovers in this area“, he says.

That is, while the base of Bolsa Família beneficiaries has grown in recent years, the market base with a formal contract has weakened.

Economists point out that this can lead to a worrying result: stagnation or reduction in the contribution of wage earners to Brazilian taxes.

Article recently published in Fipe (full – 381 KB) shows, for example, that MEI (individual micro-entrepreneurs) already represent 11% of Social Security contributors, but are responsible for only 1% of the general regime’s collection. The paper is written by economist Rogério Nagamine Costanzi and social scientist Mário Magalhães.

If these trends continue, there will be pressure to reduce the contribution of wage earners to taxes.

