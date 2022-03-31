The places for the World Cup in Qatar are almost completely assigned. Only a European playoff and the interncontinental playoff remain to be resolved.
After this break in March, there are many teams that have definitively said goodbye to their dream of being in the tournament and there are also several world stars that will not be on the pitch. Let’s see some of the Top players who have been left without a World Cup.
Robert Lewandowski or Zlatan Ibrahimovic. One of the two was going to be left without a World Cup after Poland and Sweden faced each other for a place in the final of route B of the European playoffs and it was the Swede’s turn to lose. Ibrahimovic will have to watch the World Cup from home after Poland beat Sweden 2-0.
Without a doubt one of the great absences will be that of Mohamed Salah. Egypt lost to Senegal in a controversial penalty shootout and the Liverpool star was unable to lead his team to a World Cup like he did four years ago.
Norway had already run out of chances to fight for a place in the World Cup after finishing the group stage in third place in group G and therefore did not even have a chance to reach the playoffs. Haaland’s goals have not been enough to qualify for his team.
The World Cup in Qatar will not be able to count on one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Jan Oblak. The Slovenian team was fourth in the group stage with no chance of fighting to be in the tournament.
We already knew that either Italy or Portugal would miss out on the World Cup, what we didn’t imagine was that the Azzurra would lose their semi-final against North Macedonia. Obviously we could name the entire squad but we are going to highlight three players whose absence will be one of the most notorious.
Giorgio Chiellini, the man who lifted the European Championship less than a year ago and who may have already played in his last World Cup. Marco Verratti, one of the pillars of this team and star of PSG. And Gianluigii Donnarumma, the best player of the last European Championship and one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
The Chilean team came to this break with options to get into the playoffs but they showed their downhill, finishing in seventh position. Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sánchez, two of the most outstanding figures of this team, are left without a ticket for Qatar.
Algeria brushed the qualification for the World Cup with the tips of their fingers but Cameroon was responsible for waking them up from sleep and getting their place in extra time. The elimination of The Desert Foxes means that City player Riyad Mahrez is left without his second appearance in a World Cup.
The Austrian national team did a good job in the last European Championship but they were unable to win the European play-offs. Austria lost their semi-final to Wales and therefore their hopes of going to the World Cup were dashed. David Alaba, one of the great center-backs, will also be one of the great absences.
Aubameyang has been leaving since he changed Arsenal for FC Barcelona and his level is getting closer to that of that player who dazzled at Dortmund. However, the Gabon team no longer had a chance to be in the World Cup after finishing second in their group in the second round and therefore they were already out of the final fight in the African qualifiers.
As in the case of Chile, Colombia still came to this break with options to be in Qatar, although it did not depend on itself and Peru did not fail against Paraguay, so the coffee growers, led by James Rodríguez, are left without going to Qatar. after having been in the last two World Cups.
