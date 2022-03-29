The war against the Deimos, apparently, it’s not over yet… and luckily for us. In the last few days we have had the opportunity to preview 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim in the new version for Nintendo Switch. The game of Vanillaware (creators already of the excellent Dragon’s Crown) and published by Atlusis therefore ready to live a new life, landing on a console that could prove to be the perfect battlefield for the style adopted by the software house.

We already talked about the title extensively in our review about a year and a half ago, when 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim it flooded the PlayStation 4 of all players who trusted the game with a tsunami of content, a breathtaking story, intertwined in the right place, and exquisite gameplay that fused visual novel, adventure and strategy. On that occasion we also talked to you about the technical sector that this new jewel proposed, and that inevitably in a port of this kind will be the most aspect under the magnifying glass.

Let’s find out how it makes 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim on the Nintendo console in our preview, but also how this experience adapts to the canons of switches, between fights, time travel and a really not bad cast of characters.

Magnet

For those who have never heard of the game, let’s go to make a very summary picture of the narrative context: the story sees as protagonists 13 boyswhich despite coming from different eras between 1945 and 2085they share a strange but decisive destiny, that of defend the land from the attacks of the Deimos. What are? Highly technological robotic creatures that apparently have as their sole objective the destruction of the planet. To do this, these guys will be driving as many mechacalled precisely Sentinelswhich are also technologically militarized and which can be commanded by thought (while inside).

What acts as a backdrop and which might seem the most banal of premises, actually hides within it an explosion of creativity that is difficult to describe, with a sequence of twists that leave you speechless, and with the various plots of the characters destined somehow to intertwine (of course we will leave you the taste of discovery). All this can be achieved guess from the first hours of the gameduring which you could find yourself very confused and disoriented, but with the pieces of the puzzle that slowly begin to match.

We also point out that we will always choose which characters to carry on before and after (having to carry on all the stories anyway at the end), so the progression will be at your total discretion. What comes out is a sort of narrative anthology united in a single great book, which will leave you with bated breath.

Fight the threat

The narrative parts will alternate with those where we will have to use the Sentinels to fight the threat, and even then things get very interesting. Structurally we are faced with what we can define a “simple” turn-based strategy, where we will have to deploy our mecha on a rather stylized battlefield, also paying attention to the characteristics of each one. In fact, the weapons and the “physical” characteristics of the various machines will vary from one to the other, and the player’s task will be exploit them (up to a maximum of 6 per battle) to complete the mission objective and win the fight.

However, let’s not expect battles of attrition, which will lead to boredom, but real “lightning fights”Which will not last more than five minutes: the aim is in fact almost always to defend structures and exterminate the Deimos that threaten them, as it would seriously be in a catastrophic situation like that of the game. Mind you, however, even if brief, they will require thoughtful tactical choices, and exploit diversity and peculiarities of the Sentinels is what divides us between victory and defeat.

To clarify

Returning to the technical side, these first hours of preview play showed us how 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim on the Nintendo hybrid console it has nothing to envy to the version released a year and a half ago, but rather, is a candidate hands down to be the ideologically and structurally more appropriate version to this kind of game. Its narrative identity, simple but damn clean graphics (we are testing the game with a Switch Oled), and its very quick battles, make 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim perfect to be played in portability, which is also encouraged by the never-too-praised total localization of the texts in Italian languagewhich has already saved the players a lot of headaches.

We will therefore continue during the next few days our playthrough that will lead us to the review, and we will find out if all these positive notes will be confirmed, or if they will even increase.