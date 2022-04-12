Atlus published the launch trailer of the version Nintendo Switch from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rimreminding us that Vanillaware’s RTS is available today for the hybrid console of the great N.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a 2D RTS made by Vanillaware and originally released on PS4 in September of 2020, winning the favor of the press and the public, thanks to an unforgettable and perfectly told sci-fi storyline, a first-level art sector and well-thought-out strategic mechanics.

But how does it fare on Nintendo Switch? For an answer to this question we suggest you read our review of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for Nintendo Switch, in which Marco Perri states that “After more than a year and a half, probably the most ambitious work of George Kamitani, the talented ex-Capcom, is revealed in its probably fairest form. It might seem like a cliched and perhaps banal phrase, but portability adds a whole other level of enjoyment to a title that does not make polygonal strength its main feature, quite the opposite.”

“For this reason, playing 13 Sentinels on Switch is comfortable and perfect for its graphic novel structure, also thanks to a complete and correctly implemented port, net of micro slowdowns here and there, the result more of missing patches than anything else. In any case, Switch or not, we strongly advise you to let yourself be fascinated by the ethereal and timeless world, typically Japanese, created by Vanillaware for their new little, great classic.“