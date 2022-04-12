ATLUS And Vanillaware have released the launch trailer for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rimavailable from today also on Nintendo Switch. I remind you that the title is available in both digital and physical edition through some selected retailers.

You can find out our impressions of the Nintendo Switch version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim within our in-depth review. Good vision.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – Trailer

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is now available for Nintendo Switch Purchase 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for Nintendo Switch today and start uncovering the truth in the new START Trailer Milan – April 12, 2022 – ATLUS x Vanillaware’s critically acclaimed title, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim ™, is now available on Nintendo Switch ™! Immerse yourself in the adventure in the latest trailer. Find out on the official ATLUS West channel: https://youtu.be/dyxMsTZYNTs Discover the truth and immerse yourself in a 2D side scrolling adventure with beautiful graphics and environments. Engage in frantic battles to defend humanity! Key Features: Beautifully crafted in Vanillaware’s signature hand-painted visual style

Discover a profound story through visions of the past and the future

The doomsday clock is ticking. Become a Sentinel Pilot, customize your mech and battle waves of kaiju in top-down tactical combat

Source: ATLUS