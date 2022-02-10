During Nintendo Direct aired in Japan last night, ATLUS announced the immediate availability of a free demo version Nintendo Switch from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. To download it, just create a Japanese account on Nintendo Switch, and you can follow this very simple one guide.

The full game will be available in Europe from next year April 12. The Switch version will include the digital archive originally released as DLC for the edition PlayStation 4, plus new illustrations and alternate costumes that characters will be able to use during the various game segments dedicated to battles. In the Japanese release there will also be the option to enable dubbing in English.

Here you can already find ours review of the PS4 version of the title.

Source: ATLUS