Everyone who plays it usually ends up in awe of its incredible science fiction story, but is it as good as they say? If you haven’t played 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim on PS4, now is your chance to enjoy one of the most amazing games of recent years on Nintendo Switch. Analysis.

You have no idea what it’s like to have two people constantly reminding you that “you have to play 13 Sentinels because it’s a fucking great game.” That if his story is this, that if you fight them the other, that if “he blows your head off with his script twists”. This is how I have spent the last year listening to -and putting up with- my colleagues Martin Azzurra and Adrian Suarez. “How are you such a bad person if you didn’t play it?” Well, that’s it! I’ve finally crossed it off my to-do list and now that I’ve played it on switchI have to agree with them. He is a gamer. And as much as I got my head pumped about how amazing his story is, it still amazed me. So now it’s my turn to be heavy and recommend this RPG fusion, strategy and visual novel because yes, it is one of those games that you should try even when you think you are not going to like it because of its style or theme.

So at first the story may sound too typical: 13 teenagers with his school uniform included fighting against the menace of the kaiju inside gigantic robots. Meh, right? Well, you don’t need more than a couple of minutes to start discovering that the story of 13 Sentinels is anything but typical; that his characters are much more interesting than they seem at first glance, and that all that hodgepodge of references to the cinema, manga and science fiction literaturewith time travel included, squares with such millimeter precision that you can only applaud the work of the screenwriters of Vanillaware, one of the most talented Japanese studios, authors among others of such beloved games as Dragon’s Crown. Because it is no longer just that the story is good, which it is and a lot, it is that the very execution of the story is worthy of study.

The story of 13 Sentinels is anything but typicalThink about how difficult it is to cross the story of 13 different characters in a single story, and now add to the equation the time jumps and your own freedom to decide who you play with at any time. There are key points in the story that you can’t access until you’ve overcome certain challenges or gone through a specific character’s adventure, but even so, 13 Sentinels always puts several options at your fingertips. And what fascinates me is that regardless of the order you follow when “living” this story, the story always, always manages to surprise. Not only that. Over and over again the game shatters your theories with a plot twist you didn’t see coming, and just when you think you know everything, it plays the same trick again, with an even bigger surprise. That’s why I’m so delighted with this great Vanillaware adventure that, after passing through PlayStation 4, is now released on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

In this article I am going to focus on the sensations that playing on Nintendo Switch transmits, so if you want to know more about the story and its game mechanics, I invite you to read the original analysis of 13 Sentinels.

A perfect game for portable mode

That 13 Sentinels be canceled in Playstation Vita It was a blow for all those who wanted to enjoy the new Atlus in portable format, because honestly, I think it’s a game that lends itself to it. Obviously the anime scenes of the adventure mode look very good on the TV, and the bigger the screen, the easier it is to analyze the battlefield at a glance in the strategic combats that this RPG with essence proposes tower defense. However, I would tell you that 90% of my games have been in the portable mode of Nintendo Switch because it is very comfortable and pleasant to play wherever it is with the immediacy that the Big N console offers.

90% of my games have been in the portable mode of Switch because it is very comfortable and pleasantAdventure mode cutscenes look great on the Nintendo Switch screen, and the same can be said for battles, despite their small dimensions. There are some -unimportant- dialogs that can go a little more unnoticed due to the size of the word’s source, is a bit small, but they are usually the comments of triumph or concern that the protagonists throw as you execute movements and attacks, so they are not important for the development of the story. The action, I insist, adapts fantastically well to the portable mode of the console, so in a matter of minutes you will be battling hordes of mechanical monsters without feeling that you are straining your eyes in search of objectives or action commands, everything is very clear , nor with performance problems that hinder battles.

Whichever option you choose 13 Sentinels works with quite fluent on the Nintendo console, even in the most massive battles, why not, but here there are kaijus to bore you. Does it include anything new? with respect to the original PS4? Beyond the option to play on a laptop, none, because Vanillaware has not worked on extra content for this video game that has reaped very good sales. Nor has the touch screen of the Nintendo console been used, so the traditional control that we knew at its premiere remains unchanged.

The battles are very fun, but more variety of challenges is missingWith all this, I hope that both this article and the analysis of 13 Sentinels of PS4 to which I directed you lines ago have awakened in you the spark of curiosity. Is it really that good? Will your story of him surprise me? Having “suffered” that constant siege of “you have to play it yes or yes” for a whole year, I say yes, it’s worth giving it a try. And when you have done it, do not hesitate to also consult our article Influences of Evangelion? Twin Peaks? We delve into 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim in which, with spoilers, we analyze in detail the great narrative of this video game.