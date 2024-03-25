In the world of medicine, there are discoveries that mark a before and after. One of these milestones dates back to 1925, when The Greek doctor Yeoryios Papanikoláu carried out pioneering studies that revolutionized the detection of cervical cancer (CaCu).

Through tissue analysis in guinea pigs and later in women, he identified cellular abnormalities associated with this disease. The legacy of him, the famous “pap smear“, became the most effective detection test for CaCu.

Cervical cancer remains a global concern. With more than 600,000 cases and 340,000 deaths per year, it is the fourth most common cancer in the world.with a disproportionate impact in developing countries, where mortality can exceed 50%. In Mexico, according to INEGI data, it was the second cause of death among women in 2022.

Risk factors for cervical cancer

To understand how to prevent this disease, it is crucial to know the associated risk factors. Here we present fifteen of them:

Early onset of sexual activity: Starting sexual life before age 18 increases the risk. Multiple unprotected sexual partners: Increases exposure to infections such as human papillomavirus (HPV). YoHPV infection: Some strains of HPV, such as HPV16 and HPV18, are linked to the development of CC. HIV infection: Immunosuppression increases vulnerability to CaCu. Chlamydia infection: Another associated infectious factor. Weakened immune system: The body's ability to fight disease may play a role. Long-term use of oral contraceptives: Some studies suggest a relationship. Early and multiple pregnancy: Especially before the age of 20 and with more than three full-term pregnancies. Obesity: An increasingly recognized risk factor for several types of cancer, including CaCu. Sedentary lifestyle: Lack of physical activity can contribute. Smoking and alcohol consumption: Habits that negatively affect general health. Low consumption of fruits and vegetables: A diet poor in these foods can increase the risk. Family history of CaCu: Genetics also plays a role.

Cervical Cancer Detection

Visual inspection with acetic acid (IVAA): An important screening test, especially in resource-limited settings.

HPV vaccination: A key preventative measure, with vaccines such as Gardasil 9 approved to prevent HPV infections.

The Pap smear and VIA are crucial tools in the early detection of CaCu. Furthermore, vaccination against HPV is an effective preventive strategy, recommended especially at an early age.