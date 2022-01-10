Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The 21st round of the Italian league “Calcio”, which ended recently, witnessed the registration of up to 13 records, in the matches of the clubs that competed strongly to provide distinguished levels, as usual in Italian football.

The first of these numbers was in the meeting of Inter and Lazio, which witnessed the first victory with two goals, as Inter scored 49 points from 20 seasonal matches in the Italian League for the first time since the 2007-2008 season, when he crowned the title at the time.

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile scored his second goal against Inter, as he became the third player to score 15 goals in all the past six seasons in the five major European leagues, after Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski.

The third number came in Juve’s four-to-three victory over Roma, after falling three to one before turning the score around to win by four. This is the first achievement since August 2017 and it was in front of Genoa. The fourth number was in the goal of Mattia De Sciglio, who scored his second goal in Serie A 1505 days after the first goal, which he scored in November 2017 against Crotone.

The fifth of the numbers was from the side of Milan Skriniar, the Inter player, who scored a header in Lazio, and is considered the third header in 18 games he played this season, while the sixth numbers were represented by Lorenzo Pellegrini’s goal for Roma’s third, from a direct free kick, and is considered the second Of which he scored a goal during the implementation of 3 free kicks this season in the Italian League after he failed to score in each of his previous 24 attempts in the competition, while the seventh number came in favor of Roma, as it was the first team in the history of the Italian League to score 3 English players in the list of a match After his trio (Smalling, Maitland-Niles, Abraham).

And the eighth number witnessed by round 21, came in the match between Atlanta and Udinese, in which the first won by six goals against two goals, as this result is the fourth achieved by the team since coach Gasperini took over his leadership in the 2016-2017 season, to become the most Italian team to score for 6 Away goals that he achieved “4 times” in the history of the Italian League

As for the ninth of the numbers, it was represented in the Sassuolo-Empoli match, which ended with the first victory by five against a goal, as that result was recorded as the first five scored by Sassuolo outside its stadium in the history of the Italian League.

The tenth number was in the Milan-Venice match, which the latter lost by three clean lines, as that result was the largest for Venice since February 2002 when he lost against Milan also by four to one, while the eleventh number of the round came from Milan defender Theo Hernandez, who scored Two goals in the net against Venice, to raise his score to 4 goals this season, for the first time since joining Milan in 2019, to become the defender with the most goals scored in the Italian League.

The numbers for the same match “Milan and Venice” continue with the twelfth number from the 21st round of the Italian League, where that match was the 400th match for Milan coach, Stephanie Pioli, who became the eighth coach in the history of Italian football to reach this number on the technical bench.

As for the 13th number of the round, it belonged to Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who equaled with Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring the opening goal against Venice, to become the last club number 80, who scored against the Swedish striker in his 22-year career in European stadiums, equally with « The Don” in the same number that Cristiano scored with his goal against Burnley in the English Premier League last December.