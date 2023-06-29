Home page World

From: Aranza Maier

That’s why I’m not in the mood for Germans on vacation © Waldmüller/IMAGO/agefotostock/IMAGO

If only once I see socks in sandals…

The holiday season will start again soon and I’m just sooo looking forward to lying on the beach, relaxing … and … not seeing any Germans.

Why is that, you ask yourself? Well, I’ve found 13 German idiosyncrasies here that I can safely do without on vacation:

1. Those ugly “I LOVE” t-shirts everywhere.

2. Socks in sandals – PLEASE STOP THAT.

3. XXL sunburn on the neck and arms.

4. Couples in a partner look.

5. Couldn’t get a lounger by the pool because someone put their towel on it at 5am.

6. All the time only German to be heard (Mallorca says hello).

7. Functional jackets just in case. (By Jack Wolfskin, of course.)

8. Currywurst instead of paella.

9. Travel documents printed out and wrapped in transparent foil.

10. Impatiently fidgeting at supermarket checkouts when things aren’t going at such a crazy pace as in Germany.

11. Langenscheidt Lilliput French-German.

12. People who just have too many towels: one to lay down, one to dry off and of course an extra one to reserve in advance!

13. And last but not least: Bad German dialects on the beach.

Can you think of more? Write us in the comments!

