From: Nadja Goldhammer

The lovely in-laws… you know what they are. © Dreamstime/Imago

Many people have big problems with their in-laws, but why is that?

You meet your future partner, you fall in love and decide to go through life together. That’s actually a beautiful thing, isn’t it? If it weren’t for this small hurdle that has to be overcome – the families. Because it’s not that rare that there are irreconcilable differences between the “old” and “new” family. Of course, it doesn’t always have to be the same. the worst in-laws ever but it is a common problem in our society. Whether it is due to jealousy, toxic expectations or simply not enough in common – you can be lucky or unlucky with your in-laws.

Also u/LonelyRequirement287 wanted to AskReddit know what exactly annoys people about their family-in-law.

Here are the most frequently given answers that I can relate to 100%.

1. “This constant gossiping about others in my mother-in-law really annoys me. It starts as soon as a person disappears from sight and it happens every day! I find it so disgusting.”

–u/Antique-Union-1637

2. “My father-in-law’s chain smoking. Now that we’re expecting a child, I don’t even want to go there anymore because I find the smell completely disgusting and I don’t want to be a passive smoker. I’m already dreading it with the baby. He’ll only be welcomed into our house with the condition that he washes his hands thoroughly!”

u/Weoline94

3. “My mother-in-law. Absolute monster, left my father-in-law with 3 children in the 90s. But now she comes around the corner and constantly sends packages to my child.”

-u/Llewellian

4. “That they simply cannot/do not want to accept that we are an independent little family. That we simply do things differently than them because times are different. Everything is an affront to them and how they raised their children back then. It is incredibly exhausting. Everything is questioned, we constantly have to justify ourselves.”

-u/lost-in-leipzig

5. “We’re farmers. There’s just the farm and the work, there’s no time or interest for anything else. Family celebrations are usually a pain because there’s no time for them, and when something does happen, it turns into so much stress thanks to my mother-in-law and my wife’s grandmother that you can’t just sit around and relax, everyone has to do something.”

u/Hauptmann_Gruetze

6. “In the family, the classic gender roles are pretty much represented. Everything to do with the car (including filling up the tank!!) is a man’s job, which you can’t expect from the poor women, even though women have cars and drive them too. Or anything manual work. And shoveling snow in the winter. Washing, cleaning, etc. are reserved for women alone.

For me, whose single mother firstly did everything herself and secondly raised me to be able to do it too, this is quite a culture shock. I also had to teach my partner everything first.”

-u/KejKej95

7. “My father-in-law is a classic example of ‘everything was better in the past’ and does not understand that times have changed. This includes the fact that things are becoming more expensive and society is changing… accordingly, he has little empathy and tends to make assumptions about others based on himself. My husband often gets into arguments with him about this.”

-u/schuudii

8. “Her mother’s narrative style. Too much information that is immediately apparent from the context, which makes conversations very long-winded because you know five sentences in advance what she’s going to say.”

-u/Multiplex131

9. “My mother-in-law is not able to take criticism at all and prefers to run out, stomp around and slam doors like a little child. Both have a modest conversation culture, constantly interrupt, don’t let others finish speaking, etc.”

-u/Shareil90

10. “My wife’s incompetent and ungrateful little sister, who can’t get her life together and only contacts me when she’s messed everything up and needs help.”

-u/Stromer666

11. “What bothers me about his entire family is that none of them know how to handle money and so my boyfriend always has to pay the price.”

u/Mean_Restaurant_6488

12. “My girlfriend’s family drinks themselves to death. There’s not a single day when they’re sober. Really, all of them. That’s why I don’t like being around them.”

-u/NRGY57

13. “Non-existent communication. You are supposed to be able to read minds, and if you are asked for a favor, you have to act immediately.”

u/wagninger

The answers have been shortened and/or edited for clarity.