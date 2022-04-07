The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that Ministerial Resolution No. 43 of 2022 regarding the wage protection system identified 13 progressive measures that the ministry can take against companies that delay in paying wages to their employees, according to seven main cases or timings.

The ministry indicated, in instructive messages broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, that if the facility is late in paying wages during the period from the third to the 10th day after the due date, notices and alerts will be sent to the facility that is not committed to paying the wages, and in the event of delay beyond the 17th day, it will stop Granting new work permits for the facility.

She stated that for the facility that employs 50 or more workers, and is not committed to paying wages during this period, it is included in the electronic monitoring and inspection system, where the inspector carries out an inspection visit to the facility, as well as warning it.

And establishments that are more than a month late in paying wages, and employ (500 workers or more), the Public Prosecution shall be notified.

The ministry stated that if any facility that employs (from 50 to 499) workers is late in paying wages for more than a month and a half from the due date, the Public Prosecution will be informed, and if any facility is late in paying wages for more than two months from the due date, the public prosecution will be informed. Continuing to stop granting new work permits service to the violating facility, and stopping granting new work permits to it.

If the facility repeats the violation of non-payment of wages, it is included in the electronic monitoring and inspection system, an administrative fine is imposed, and the category of the facility is transferred to the third category.

She pointed out that in the event of non-payment of the wages of a worker for more than three consecutive months, the ministry sends an electronic notification to the facility, and the service of granting new work permits continues, as well as the suspension of the renewal of the work permit of the worker who has not received his wages unless his status is duly modified. If the non-payment of wages continues, an inspection visit to the facility will be carried out after six months from the date of non-payment to ensure the existence of the work relationship.



