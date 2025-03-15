13 private consultants will develop the Mazón Reconstruction Plan by leaving the Ministry without personnel

A team of 15 people arranged by the consultant PricewaterhouseCoopers Business Advisors (PWC) will be responsible for writing the Economic and Social Reconstruction Plan of the Valencian Community, including the diagnosis, planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

This is collected by the Care Charter linked to the contract that awarded the vice president of the Generalitat and Conseller for reconstruction, Francisco José Gan Pampols to the consultant for 2.2 million euros (VAT included). The award was made by emergency process, so the consultant has been chosen by finger without public concurrence, although the process was invited to three other companies to submit their proposals.

According to the aforementioned document, “the definition services of the economic-social recovery plan will be led by a PWC partner, a PWC director as project director and main responsible”, and the complete work team will be formed by a responsible for the contract and a project director. The plan design will have a manager and three consultants; The implementation and monitoring of the plan will have a manager and two consultants; and the communication plan will be equipped with a manager and a consultant.





In this regard, sources of the Department for reconstruction have recalled that the work of the consultant is to provide support for advice and drafting the plan, but always under the technical and political guidelines of Gan Pampols and its team of general directors and sub -directors. Guidelines emanating from the conclusions taken from the 14 sector tables that have been developed with a hundred experts from all sectors, including professors, unions and entrepreneurs, among others.

According to the contract advanced by eldiario.es, the billing will be made making a first payment of 250,000 euros “associated with the analysis of cause and effect and fundamentals of the plan, planned for week 10 of the project”, and a second fertilizer of 275,000 euros “associated with the Social and Economic Recovery Plan in the medium and long term, planned for week 18 of the project”.

In addition, the document also establishes several monthly payments. Specifically, “an invoice of 110,000 euros for the services provided in February 2025; five invoices of 160,000 euros for the services provided from March to July 2025; three invoices of 110,000 euros for the services provided from September to November; and an invoice of 50,000 euros for the services provided in December. ”

Regarding the execution period, “the contract will last 10 months from February 10, 2025 until December 9, 2025” and will have the following milestones: “First week of June, presentation of the framework proposal of the Social Economic Recovery Plan for its consideration.” In June and September, “Fine Adjustments to the Framework Proposal” will be executed and in December of this year the “project transfer” will be completed and the services of the consultant who, contacted by this wording, has preferred not to make comments will end.

Compromís was already very critical after knowing the award of the plan to the consultant. In this regard, the deputy spokeswoman for Compromís in the Corts, Isaura Navarro, has criticized that “the contract evidence that they have put in the hands of a consultant all the reconstruction, who do not know where to go and have simply privatized the important decisions for the affected people who right now do not know if they live in a safe home; It is a true scandal that leaves even more in evidence the deficiencies of this Consell of the worst. ”

Repairs of the Generalitat Advocacy

The contract includes the corresponding emergency justification reports, as well as those of the Generalitat Advocacy. In the first case, it was argued that “the newly created Second Vice Presidency and Department for economic and social recovery, lacks a basic organizational and administrative structure today and does not have the necessary personal and material means to immediately and with urgently, the fulfillment of the objectives set forth in Decree 3/2025, of January 8, of the Consell, of the Consell, which have been entrusted to it, which has been entrusted to it, which has been entrusted to it, which has been entrusted to it, which has been entrusted to it, which has been entrusted to it, which is entrusted to it A service contract that includes advice, technical assistance and consulting for the elaboration of the economic-social recovery plan of the Valencian Community ”.

Regarding the advocacy report, it stands out as issues to keep in mind that “the justification report does not determine exactly the benefits subject to the contract.” The justification report, “by defining the object and benefits of the contract”, refers to “the elaboration of the plan.” The report must specify “if the contractor will be limited to the definition and determination of the guidelines that must guide the recovery, as indicated in previous considerations, or if the contractor’s provision includes the full writing of the Plan, corresponding to the promoter governings its implementation, execution, coordination and monitoring”.

In addition, it also shows that “in the formalization of the plan, the terms of reference approved by decree 3/2025, of the Consell must be respected, adjusting to its requirements and limits in terms of affecting the object of the hiring, without being adjusted to the legality to contract by emergency any other benefit that does not have the exclusive purpose of the elaboration of the recovery plan. The monitoring, coordination, implementation, materialization and as many actions are necessary to meet the objectives and guidelines of the plan are excluded from emergency hiring ”.