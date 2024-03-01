Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Press Split

“I can't say how happy it makes me that it's light so early in the morning. And the birdsong! Did you hear the birdsong?”

Maybe it felt like it took forever for you too… You had to endure a day longer than usual thanks to the leap year, for which we have already collected jokes… but finally the time has come: The March is here! That means that the Days get longer again and you can shake off winter thoughts.

So you no longer have to go to bed at 5 p.m. because it's dark anyway, but you can look forward to long evenings outdoors again. And because there may be a lot of other things going pretty badly for you too, let's now look at this glimmer of hope:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8th.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Do you want even more spring feelings? Then see if you Get 8/10 in our flower quiz and make Maya the Bee proud.

Subscribe to our channels: The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now available Whatsapp and Telegram.