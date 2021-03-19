One of the vehicles shot in the Llano Grande area of ​​Coatepec Harinas. Photography Courtesy / CUARTOSCURO

A convoy of police officers has been ambushed on Thursday afternoon in the municipality of Coatepec Harinas, in the State of Mexico, and has resulted in the death of at least 13 agents, the state Attorney’s Office has reported. The agents, who belonged to the local Public Security Secretariat and Public Ministry, were patrolling when they were surprised by an organized crime group.

The ambush patrol was deployed to combat precisely the criminal groups that operate in this bordering municipality of Toluca, the state capital. Of the 13 murdered, eight were officials from the Security Secretariat and another five from the Prosecutor’s Office. So far no injuries or deaths have been reported among the alleged aggressors.

Following the attack, state authorities have reported an operation by land and air together with the National Guard and the federal Defense and Navy secretariats to arrest the attackers. “The institutions that make up the Coordination for the Construction of Peace in the State of Mexico condemn this cunning and cowardly attack and make a commitment that it will not go unpunished,” the statement reads. The local police have been deployed to the scene of the ambush to carry out the removal of the bodies.

The State of Mexico, the second most populated entity in the country, is one of the main hot spots of violence in Mexico. Despite the commitment of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador Administration to tackle the problem through the deployment of the National Guard, the country closed last year with more than 35,000 homicides and a marginal reduction of 0.4% compared to the previous year.

