From: Michelle Anskeit

Well, have you already eaten your meatloaf donut today or did you burst into tears out of sheer shock?

There are just these very special aggressions that you only feel if you are German. Some of these are region-specific, like my cries of frustration when someone makes East Frisian tea incorrectly. Others certainly feel everything – for example, the pain when German bread only comes 93rd in the global ranking.

You can find a few more examples in this list:

1. So many things about this picture are wrong, but right at the top is that the thing isn’t called “Donut” but “Berliner”!

2. I admit that I had to laugh at “Melöner” before I cried:

3. Can someone tell me where the salad should be? And then for €14.50?

4. Back when I was young, ice cream cost 50 cents per scoop… And why does cream cost €150 extra?

5. Let me just dig out my change, just a moment:

6. Is this why one of my friends regularly experiences 72-hour internet outages?

Oh and while we’re on the subject: here you go 13 images with which you can summarize digitalization in Germany.

7. But hey, at least this works with our infrastructure:

8. After all, this is very understandable for everyone:

9. Just like the payment methods in Germany:

10. And the place where you can collect your package after failed delivery:

11. I get stress pimples just looking at this picture:

12. Just like here! Who is parking like that?

13. AHHHHHHHHH!

If these pictures excited you as much as they did me, then you might like this one Quiz in which you can test how typically German you are on a scale from 0 to sauerkraut.