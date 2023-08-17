Home page World

There are many celebrities, stars or just well-known personalities who are in the public eye. However, that does not mean that they are all equally popular. Even the darlings of the German celebrity landscape sometimes get their fat off. Sympathy is not objective.

Redditor u/blockpapi was curious and asked the community the following question: “What star do you hate that everyone else loves?”

Here are the answers, which didn’t surprise me at all:

Note: The following comments are not our opinions, but rather those of individuals in the FragReddit community.

1. “Matthias Schweighofer.”

-u/dgnsak234

2. “I’ve heard from people that Sarah Connor is incredibly arrogant.”

-u/tooted_sack

Singer Sarah Connor. © Stefan Schmidbauer/Imago

3. “Nina Chuba.”

-u/CobblerMaleficent431

Singer Nina Chuba. © Panama Pictures/Imago

4. “Oliver Pocher. I think he has no sense of humor. I don’t have to laugh at him. He imitates other people completely exaggeratedly. And is that supposed to be funny? Aha.”

-u/ngosmoothie0815

You can like Oliver Pocher, but you don’t have to. © Sven Simon/Imago

5. “Helene Fischer.”

-u/XxDeCiBellaxX

6. “Felix Lobrecht. So unfunny.”

-u/JOHAE

7. “‘Die Toten Hosen’, especially Campino. I find it annoying how he has to add his two cents to everything and everyone and is so arrogant about his own opinion as the only true one.”

-u/ComfortAdmirable9038

For example: Anyone who likes Die Ärzte will find the pants and Campino generally stupid at first. © picture agency Monn/Imago

8. “Hape Kerkeling. I can’t say exactly why. I kind of dislike him.”

-u/Ohloloo

Hape Kerkeling is loved all over Germany, almost. © Joachim Sielski/Imago

9. “Mark Forster is the guy who lets his girlfriend carry that heavy piece of furniture.”

-u/What_is_a_Reddit_Mod

After all, Mark Forster sang the Ducktales song. Is that a plus? © APress/Imago

10. “Anke Engelke, I just don’t find it funny and super exhausting. I also found her really cringe in a duet with Bastian Pastewka.”

-u/IndependentLow5943

Not liking Anke Engelke is a rather unpopular opinion. © Andre Lenthe/Imago

11. “Marc Bennecke. I find that really uncomfortable. Heard an interview with him once and it was really weird. He kind of tried at all costs to pretend that he was something very special and that everyone else was superficial and stupid.”

-u/n3_n1

In any case, forensic scientist Mark Benecke is often asked for interviews. © STAR MEDIA/Imago

12. “Jan Böhmermann. The living double standards.”

-u/Artistic-Cobbler1602

13. “Thomas Müller, he seems incredibly aloof and arrogant to me, even if many think he’s so down-to-earth.”

-u/PanderII

Which celebrity do you absolutely hate? Feel free to share it with us in the comments!

