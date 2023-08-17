Felix Lobrecht. So unfunny.”
There are many celebrities, stars or just well-known personalities who are in the public eye. However, that does not mean that they are all equally popular. Even the darlings of the German celebrity landscape sometimes get their fat off. Sympathy is not objective.
Redditor u/blockpapi was curious and asked the community the following question: “What star do you hate that everyone else loves?”
Here are the answers, which didn’t surprise me at all:
Note: The following comments are not our opinions, but rather those of individuals in the FragReddit community.
1. “Matthias Schweighofer.”
-u/dgnsak234
2. “I’ve heard from people that Sarah Connor is incredibly arrogant.”
-u/tooted_sack
3. “Nina Chuba.”
-u/CobblerMaleficent431
4. “Oliver Pocher. I think he has no sense of humor. I don’t have to laugh at him. He imitates other people completely exaggeratedly. And is that supposed to be funny? Aha.”
-u/ngosmoothie0815
5. “Helene Fischer.”
-u/XxDeCiBellaxX
6. “Felix Lobrecht. So unfunny.”
-u/JOHAE
7. “‘Die Toten Hosen’, especially Campino. I find it annoying how he has to add his two cents to everything and everyone and is so arrogant about his own opinion as the only true one.”
-u/ComfortAdmirable9038
8. “Hape Kerkeling. I can’t say exactly why. I kind of dislike him.”
-u/Ohloloo
9. “Mark Forster is the guy who lets his girlfriend carry that heavy piece of furniture.”
-u/What_is_a_Reddit_Mod
10. “Anke Engelke, I just don’t find it funny and super exhausting. I also found her really cringe in a duet with Bastian Pastewka.”
-u/IndependentLow5943
11. “Marc Bennecke. I find that really uncomfortable. Heard an interview with him once and it was really weird. He kind of tried at all costs to pretend that he was something very special and that everyone else was superficial and stupid.”
-u/n3_n1
12. “Jan Böhmermann. The living double standards.”
-u/Artistic-Cobbler1602
13. “Thomas Müller, he seems incredibly aloof and arrogant to me, even if many think he’s so down-to-earth.”
-u/PanderII
Which celebrity do you absolutely hate? Feel free to share it with us in the comments!
Responses have been shortened and/or edited for clarity.
