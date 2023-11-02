Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

“My roommate bought some chicken giblets and wanted to warm them up in the oven. I found it in there unbaked two weeks later.”

Living in a shared apartment is often the next step after you move out of home. Of course there are some Things you probably wish you knew before you moved into a shared apartment, but you learn through experience. And it looks different for everyone. There are great roommates. However, there are also some that you would rather do without.

I’m on one in the FragReddit community Opinion poll I’ve come across the strangest things that roommates have ever done and I definitely don’t want to withhold these answers from you:

1. “My former roommate once stood naked in my doorway at 4 a.m. I woke up to the sound of the door opening, he stared at me for a moment and closed the door again. To this day I’m not sure if I dreamed it or if it really happened. He was actually a strange dude with a strong tendency to drink.”

-u/Pieselliesel

2. “My roommate loved eating hard noodles. She always made vegetable broth and then poured in the noodles. Instead of waiting for them to soften, she ate the noodles raw. She only ate uncooked pasta.”

-u/idontknowokayhelp

3. “One of our roommates left a closet in his old room when he moved out. When the new guy moved in, we looked in the closet together and there were easily 20 apple spritzer bottles in there, filled with the finest urine. The room was directly opposite the bathroom, I still don’t understand it.”

-u/is_no_good_

4. “I lived in a shared flat with 6 people when I was studying. In my penultimate semester, a young guy (I guess 18/19) moved in with us and we didn’t see him for the first 2 months. Neither to go to the toilet nor to cook. He was never out of his room.”

“One night I came home drunk from a house party and noticed someone cooking at 4:30am. I knew it had to be the new guy and decided to say hello. When I opened the kitchen door, there were countless dishes in the making. They were very meat-heavy dishes.

In any case, the young man was very frightened by my drunken face, but I held out my hand to him and said ‘Hello! Now I’m finally getting to know you.” During the gesture, I stupidly got stuck on a book that was lying on the edge of the table and accidentally threw it onto the table, where it opened in the air and countless €50 notes fell onto the prepared dishes (which were currently cooling). I’ve never seen so much money in my life. The young man screamed and I wasn’t allowed to help. I went to bed and by the end of the week he had moved out.”

-u/select

5. “My roommate in a shared apartment always used other people’s shower supplies and never bought his own. When I asked him about it at some point, he threatened to hit me and it was difficult to dissuade him. The shared apartment ended in several court cases.”

-u/Bored_of_the_Ring

6. “My roommate bought chicken giblets and wanted to warm them up in the oven. Found it in there unbaked 2 weeks later.”

-u/alpundy

7. “I have been living in a 6-person shared apartment for over a year, which was occupied by 5 people (including me) at about the same time. Since we’ve lived there, no one has ever seen the sixth one. We now call him the Phantom because we can sometimes hear noises coming from his room and he has already cleaned the kitchen a few times at night.”

-u/OilOk2907

8. “My first roommate always left the laundry in the machine for a really long time when she did laundry.”

“Sometimes really for 24 hours. And then it really sucks. Another time she set an alarm that woke me up in the morning. She wasn’t even there. I was really happy that she didn’t lock the door like she usually did, so I could just turn it off.”

-u/hideyoursister

9. “The one [Mitbewohner] I once brought four Russians home with me, but since the ‘living room’ was my room, they just sat next to me (asleep) on the sofa. I woke up to voices I didn’t recognize. But it wasn’t so bad, when they noticed that I was awake, I had a vodka in my hand.”

u/Illustrious_Zone_154

10. “My roommate took the kitchen table into his room to have sex with his girlfriend on it. I know what they did with it because you could see it through the window of the door. I didn’t eat at that table after that.”

-u/boldbenji

11. “Smokes and alcohol regularly disappeared from my room. If I her [meine Mitbewohnerin] When I asked her about it, she denied everything, cried and drove to her parents.”

-u/PinocchiosWoodBalls

12. “One was always in his room and rarely came out.”

“He always played shooting games very loudly without a headset, so you could always hear machine guns coming from his room. At some point his mother came to visit and spent the night in his room. Nevertheless, the shooting continued every evening, even though his mother was probably sitting next to him in the same room.”

-u/SpacAndMorty

13. “My roommate told his girlfriend that my toothbrush was the guest toothbrush. What I found even more strange and scary was that she accepted it. If someone offers me anything other than a new item from the package as a “guest toothbrush,” I will leave the district in a hurry.”

-u/CratesManager

