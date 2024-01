Tragedy in China. I am at least 13 victims of a fire that broke out last night in a school dormitory in Yanshanpu, Henan province. The budget was provided by the local authorities, but The age of the victims is not clear, nor what caused the fire. At least one person was injured. There CCTV reported the arrest of the school director. The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid, writes that the institute's leaders are in custody.