In Iran, 13 people were killed and 839 injured during celebrations at the traditional fire festival of Chaharshanbe-Suri. The head of the Iranian ambulance service, Jafar Miadfar, told the Iranian news agency. Tasnim.

“As a result of incidents related to the celebration of Chaharshanbe-Suri, 839 people were injured, of which 13 were killed, 381 Iranians received burns, 281 suffered eye injuries, and 63 citizens had their limbs amputated,” Miadfar said.

He added that during the holidays, 1.4 thousand ambulance stations in the country were put on high alert. Usually, during the Chaharshanbe-Suri celebration, people get injured by jumping over a fire (this is a tradition) and violating the rules for using pyrotechnics.

A public relations manager for the Tehran provincial emergency department told Tasnim that since 20:00 local time (18:30 Moscow time) on March 12, the number of calls to his department has increased by 20% compared to the usual number of calls during this period.

The Department of Emergency Situations of the province of Tehran told the agency that some people disrupt the work of the ambulance during the holiday: in Tehran, unknown persons attacked a team car with a petrol bomb, which was taking a convulsive patient to the hospital. Miadfar, in turn, called on citizens not to interfere with the work of the ambulance, and to remember that due to such behavior, doctors may not have time to help, including the relatives of the attackers or themselves, if something happens to them.

The Chaharshanbe-Suri holiday, also known as “Red Wednesday,” is celebrated on the eve of the Iranian New Year, Nowruz, which is celebrated on March 21.

Earlier, on March 8, during a religious procession in the city of Kota in the Indian state of Rajasthan during the celebration of the Hindu holiday of Mahashivratri, 14 children aged 10 to 16 years old were electrocuted. One of the teenagers, who was carrying a 6.7 m high bamboo flag, touched a power line with it. Two children received 100% and 50% burns, respectively, and another 12 received burns up to 50% of the body. All of them were hospitalized.