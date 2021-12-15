At least 13 people have been injured after a fire broke out in a Hong Kong building, according to the South China Morning Post. The fire broke out in the control room of the 38-storey building in the Kozawi Bay area, and then spread to the scaffolding on the facade of the building. Most of the injured are not feeling well because of the thick smoke, and they have been taken to hospitals. The firefighters rescued more than 1,200 people from the building, hundreds of whom were waiting to be evacuated from the rooftop.



