At least 13 people, including several childrendied on Sunday in russian bombing against a rebel region of northwestern Syria, the deadliest attack this year in the country in waraccording to an NGO.

nine civilianstwo of them minors, died in the shelling in the province of Idlib, the majority in a market in the city, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH).

other four people died in another attack, near Idlib, according to the same source.

“Six civilians were killed in Jisr al Shughur and three rebel fighters were killed nearby in Russian bombing,” Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the UK-based organization, who has a wide network of sources in the United Kingdom, told AFP. Syria.

“These Russian bombings are the deadliest in Syria this year and constitute a massacre,” he added.

Russian forcesallies of the Syrian regime, shelled the province of Idlib in response to the drone attacks of the rebels, who killed four civilians, two of them children, last week.

In the evening, the Syrian Ministry of Defense indicated that, “in response to the attacks […] days against the provinces of Hama and Latakia, which killed several civilians”, their armed forces carried out “several special operations in cooperation with the russian air force“.

These operations targeted “terrorist positions” in Idlib province, killing “dozens” of them and destroying their weapons depots and aerial drones, the ministry explained in a statement released by the official Syrian news agency Sana.

Russia It is the main supporter of the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and has intervened militarily in Syria since 2015.

Backed by Russia and Iran, the Syrian regime has recovered most of the territories lost during the war, triggered in 2011 by the repression of pro-democracy demonstrations.