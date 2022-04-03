Statistical data issued by the Ministry of Community Development showed that the number of people of determination registered in the ministry’s system reached 29,700 individuals, including more than 13% of people with autism.

And at the beginning of this month, the organization of awareness-raising activities on “autism”, which was announced by the United Nations, began to be held annually throughout the month of April.

This year, the month was devoted to raising awareness of the problems that resulted from autism students dropping out of their schools, due to the “Covid-19” pandemic during the past two years.

And the ministry’s data, which “Emirates Today” viewed an electronic copy of, stated that the number of people of determination registered in the ministry’s system in all their categories rose from 28 thousand during April of last year to 29 thousand and 700 individuals.

The world celebrates on the second of April of each year the World Autism Day, and the month of April is dedicated to focusing on activities and events that support people with autism, educating members of society about the nature of autism disorder, and realizing its characteristics, with the aim of contributing to enabling them to achieve their rights by understanding their needs and challenges. more significantly.

This year’s global event focuses on the issue of inclusive education, in the context of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Promise and Truth) in an online event that includes panel discussions and brief presentations by people with autism, as well as teachers, and other experts.

Last year’s event emphasized the importance of promoting quality, comprehensive education for people with autism, so that they can achieve their ambitions and achieve sustainable success in the labor market, especially in light of reports that many students with autism, in particular, have been affected by school closures and distance learning. During the pandemic, studies show that they are affected by disruptions in daily habits more than their peers, as well as disruptions in the services they depend on.

The ministry had worked with its strategic partners in various sectors and government agencies to be able to complete the required electronic link, to enable the ministry to access all the data and information related to the people of determination, in the light of which it is possible to renew the card of the people of determination, without the need for the owner to submit any documents or requests to obtain it. The People of Determination card has become linked to the Emirates ID card, which allows verifying all information, especially the existence of the person of determination alive, whether he is inside or outside the country, and other data. The Higher Committee for People of Determination Services is concerned with evaluating and studying the current situation and the challenges facing people of determination, proposing legislation, policies and initiatives, following up on the implementation of the national policy plans and initiatives to empower people of determination, adopting rules, controls and priorities related to the basic needs necessary for the care and rehabilitation of people of determination, integrating them into society, and approving Frameworks for cooperation and coordination between the authorities concerned with the affairs of people of determination, reviewing the state report on the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and following up on the recommendations issued in this regard.



68 centers

Information from the Ministry of Community Development indicates the availability of 68 governmental, local, private and semi-private centers at the state level, serving people of determination in general, including autism.

The fees set therein range from 12 thousand dirhams to 80 thousand dirhams annually.

The Higher Committee for People of Determination Services is concerned with evaluating and studying their current reality and the challenges they face.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

