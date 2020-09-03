In Moscow, over the past day, another 13 patients with coronavirus have died. This is reported by the operational headquarters of the capital for the fight against infection in Telegram-channel.

All patients were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of those who died in Moscow reached 4857 people. On the eve, 12 deaths were reported.

In Russia, over the past day, 4952 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 84 regions. Most of the new cases were registered in Moscow (625), St. Petersburg (189) and the Moscow region (158). In addition, over the past day, 115 patients with coronavirus infection have died, another 5,464 people have recovered.

