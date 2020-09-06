In Moscow, over the previous day, one other 13 sufferers with coronavirus have died. That is reported by the operational headquarters of the capital for the battle in opposition to an infection in Telegram-channel.

All sufferers had been recognized with pneumonia and examined optimistic for COVID-19. The full variety of those that died in Moscow reached 4891 folks. The day earlier than, 11 deaths had been reported.

In Russia, over the previous day, 5205 instances of coronavirus an infection had been detected in 84 areas. The biggest improve within the variety of folks contaminated is noticed in Moscow (671), St. Petersburg (195), Moscow area (168), Nizhny Novgorod area (154), Rostov area (144), Stavropol Territory (129), Sverdlovsk area (119).