In the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, 13 people suffering from Kovid-19 died and 959 new patients confirmed the infection. According to a Health Department report, the number of people who died from the infection has increased to 8,306 in the state, with 13 more casualties from Kovid-19 during the last 24 hours.

Maximum three deaths occurred in Lucknow during this period while two patients died in Varanasi. According to the report, 959 new patients have been confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus during this period. At the same time, 1,391 patients recovered completely.

According to the health department, the maximum number of 199 new patients has come up in the capital Lucknow. Apart from this, 64 new patients have been confirmed to be suffering from Kovid-19 in Meerut, 62 in Varanasi and 45 in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the state government said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has once again given instructions to trace the visitors from the UK, France and other countries and get them tested through RT-PCR method and advised them to isolate Be placed in He said that a list of people from abroad should be made and their investigation ensured.

CM Yogi has directed that such persons should be kept at a different place in the house till the investigation report comes. Yogi said that RT-PCR and rapid antigen testing related to Kovid-19 in the state should be carried out with full capacity, new equipment should be called for visualization of new form of corona virus.