This Friday alone (19 July), 9 deputies and 2 senators called for the US president to step down from the race for the White House.

Thirteen Democrats in the US Congress have called for the president’s resignation Joe Biden as the party’s candidate this Friday (Jul 19, 2024). This is the highest number of requests in a single day since criticism of the president intensified after his poor performance in the 1st presidential debate against former President Donald Trump (Republican), on June 27.

With that, the number of Democratic Party members seeking a new name for the November presidential race rose to 36, according to the New York Times. There are now 31 deputies, 4 senators and 1 vice-governor.

Senator Sherrod Brown became the fourth Democrat in the upper house of the US Congress to call for Biden to withdraw from the race, joining Senators Peter Welch (Vermont), Martin Heinrich (New Mexico) and Jon Tester (Montana).

Pressure on the Democrat has increased after he performed poorly in the debate against Trump on June 27. During the debate, Biden struggled to complete his thoughts, stuttered and appeared to get lost at times.

Biden, 81, is the oldest U.S. chief executive to ever lead the White House. His advanced age, along with doubts about his cognitive and mental capacity, have worried supporters. If he wins the November election, he will be 86 when he leaves office.

The president has publicly stated that he will not give up the race. He says he is the best candidate in the party to defeat Trump in the elections. For Republicans, weakness could be the trump card they need to win the November election.

There are video recordings of several embarrassing situations in which Biden stumbles, shows weakness or even has memory lapses. A recent report by Wall Street Journal interviewed dozens of people, including Republicans and Democrats who participated in meetings with Biden, and reports that the country’s president often dozes off during meetings.

In June, the American newspaper also published a long report listing moments in which Biden makes mistakes, such as tuning out conversations, closing his eyes and giving the impression of having some memory confusion.