Zarion Robinson died at just 13 months old. A family acquaintance stole her mom’s car, the baby was in the car seat

The story of the little one Zarion Robinson has shocked the entire world of the web. His mom is going through one of life’s most excruciating pains, one that no parent should ever experience.

Zarion Robinson only had 13 months. It was a very normal day for his family and the little one was sitting in the car seat in the back seat of his mother’s car. The woman hadn’t tied him up yet, she was parked outside the house and, just at the last minute, she remembered she had left something in the house. So, she quickly got in, leaving the little one in the car with one acquaintance.

He said he trusted that person, he never would have imagined what would happen. As soon as the mother opened the door of the house, that woman climbed into the driver’s side and was started with the car.

Shortly thereafter, she became involved in a drama road accident.

Passers-by alerted the rescuers, who immediately rushed to the scene. They found the 13 month old baby a face down in the car seat, which, not yet strapped in, had fallen to the ground.

Both were urgently transported to hospital and given all necessary treatment. Two hours later, little Zarion Robinson was declared deceased.

The 31-year-old woman, however, had not reported serious consequences and was immediately entrusted to hands of law enforcement.

I had returned home with my cousin to get something. She took the trouble to leave in my car, with my baby inside, which I hadn’t secured yet. I called her, I knew and trusted her. I told her to bring my baby right back to me. She didn’t care about my car. I just wanted my baby. I never imagined that she could do such a thing to me.

Even the father of the child, destroyed by what happened, wanted vent with reporters: