A fatal miscalculation, the mother was maneuvering, convinced not to hit her: little Cyra Rose died at just 13 months

The sad story of this family has spread all over the world. A little girl of only 13 months, Cyra Rose Thoemingdied after her mom accidentally ran her over while she was strapped into the car seat.

It happened at Cottonwood, Arizona. It was a day like any other for mother and daughter. The woman had parked the car in a gravel area near the residence and, since she had little room to manoeuvre, she left her child, in her car seat, not far from her, in a point she believed “Safe”. She got in the car and started moving the car. Unfortunately, the front wheel of the car hit the child seat, causing him to fall backwards. Little Cyra Rose Thoeming reported very serious injuries. A miscalculation, unfortunately, fatal.

For little Cyra Rose there was nothing to do

Doctors did everything possible to save her, implementing all life-saving maneuvers. Unfortunately the 13 month old girl was declared dead within the walls of Green Valley Medical Center.

Cyra Rose Thoeming was a light in the world who brought smiles to everyone she met. In her short, beautiful life, she loved the outdoors, nature, playing with her family, animals, and water. There is no one who hasn’t smiled their hardest after spending just a moment with her. No matter how you felt, she would make your day better.

Just a month ago, her mom and dad threw her first birthday party. These days, however, they have to deal with organize the funeral. A pain that they will probably never be able to overcome.

The sheriff’s office said that, for now, there are no charges against the woman, but they are investigating to understand what happened and how. Only after the investigation into the death of the 13-month-old girl will be established due responsibilities.