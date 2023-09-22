Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Split

If I wake you up at three in the morning, it must be like a shot from a gun!

I don’t know what you were like at school. You will certainly never forget some sentences and terms from your school days. Maybe you were one of those high-achievers who heard or read something once and then remembered it forever. Unfortunately, I wasn’t one of them and that’s why mnemonics or mnemonics were really important for my survival!

Redditor u/annabellinchen also remembered his school days and wanted to know from the FragReddit community: “Which mnemonics do you remember from school?“

Here are the mnemonics that seem to have stayed with people decades after school ended. Some of them I’ve never heard of myself:

1. “He, she, it, the S has to be included.”

-u/aLpenbog

2. “Point before line.”

-u/dBExtended

3. “Anyone who writes with an H is stupid.”

u/annabellinchen

4. “Never wash without soap.”

-u/Asleep-Skin1025

5. “The sun rises in the east, runs its course in the south, sets in the west, and is never seen in the north.”

6. “Never separate the S from the T, because that hurts both of them.”

-u/octopossum

7. “Did and basic form is the norm.”

8. “In Latin class: Valde=Very; It’s VERY cold in the forest.”

-u/Ruta008

9. “753 – Rome hatches from the egg.”

-u/KiraNear

10. “little and small make all things small.”

-u/Only_Spare5063

11. “First the acid, then the water, makes the mixing much more intense.”

-u/Tsjaad_Donderlul

12. “Differences and sums only shorten the stupid.”

13. “The belly of the sheep is concave, the hump of the hex is convex.”

-u/neldela_manson

And? Did you feel for a brief moment like you had to go to school tomorrow? Then you probably know these too 18 horror moments from school, rated from poor to unsatisfactory.

Or test your school knowledge with this high school quiz.

Some answers have been condensed and/or edited for clarity.