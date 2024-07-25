Over 13 minutes of leaked gameplay from Star Wars Outlaws is currently doing the rounds online.

Some of the footage shows the game’s opening scenes, although there are no major spoilers. The footage was previously available to view on YouTube, but has since been pulled by Ubisoft. (There was little doubt as to the footage’s authenticity, although the company’s own copyright claim confirms the video as real.)

Other clips show off the game’s aerial combat, along with footage of Star Wars’ blackjack-like card game Sabacc.



Star Wars Outlaws' story trailer show more of Kay Vess' adventures.

Sabacc was confirmed to be part of Outlaws earlier this year, when a description from the ESRB ratings board revealed players would be able to “wager in-game currency” on the card game (this is also more than likely the gambling referred to in South Korea’s own ratings board listing, which resulted in Star Wars Outlaws getting slapped with an adults-only badge).

While the recently-uploaded footage has been removed from YouTube, the gameplay is still available to view elsewhere. To borrow from many characters in the Star Wars universe, Ubisoft probably has a bad feeling about this.

Star Wars Outlaws is set to release next month, on 30th August, across PC (Epic), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.









Image credit: Ubisoft

Our Chris has already been hands on with Star Wars Outlaws, but came away feeling a little apprehensive about the whole thing.

“The sense, above all, is that Star Wars Outlaws is a game that is intentionally aiming for a mechanical light touch – which is absolutely fine. There is room for games that are more approachable and set themselves up for broad appeal, and its fitting for Star Wars’ family audience,” he wrote in Eurogamer’s Star Wars Outlaws preview.

“But in Outlaws’ case it feels like a clear step beyond approachable and into something potentially soft.”