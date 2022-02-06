13 minutes are enough: Vlahovic scores and the dedication is for Dybala
Dusan Vlahovic immediately scored: 13 minutes were enough for the attacker bought by Fiorentina against Verona. Assist by Dybala, to whom the Serbian dedicates the goal by mimicking the “Dybala mask”, or rather the Argentine’s way of cheering after every goal
