The Board of Trustees of the Emirates Suqia Foundation was briefed on the Foundation’s progress reports and the latest developments in international projects and activities. The number of beneficiaries from “Suqia Emirates” projects has reached more than 13 million people in 36 countries through the implementation of more than 1000 sustainable water projects in Various parts of the world so far.

The Board of Trustees of the Emirates Suqia Foundation, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, held its second meeting for the year 2021 through visual communication technology, chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, and the presence of the members of the Board. The meeting highlighted the developments of the third session of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Prize, which received great response and wide participation from more than 30 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, the United Kingdom, India, Germany, Italy, Belgium and Singapore. Japan, Alia, and the UAE, and a group of countries participated in the third round of the award for the first time, including Algeria, Kenya and Israel.

The council discussed the “Water Emirates” Ramadan campaign 2021 to distribute drinking water as part of breakfast meals and food baskets to workers and needy families in the various emirates of the country, in cooperation with the “Mai Dubai” company and 13 local charitable institutions and societies during the holy month. The council was also briefed on the developments of the annual “Water Emirates” media campaign during the holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Tayer said that “Water Emirates” intensifies its efforts during the blessed month of Ramadan and in the “year of fifty”, to extend a helping hand to the needy and the deprived and to alleviate human suffering wherever he is, especially in the exceptional circumstances that the world is going through in light of the emerging Corona virus pandemic (Covid-19).

He added that the Foundation is committed in all its work to follow the precautionary and preventive measures set by the concerned authorities, to follow the path of humanitarian giving in the UAE, which was laid its foundations by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and supported by the sound vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, is constantly contemplating and contemplating vital humanitarian issues, as His Highness finds that charitable work is a secret of the secrets of the happiness of societies and the permanence of good and civilized advancement.

He added that the concerted humanitarian efforts during the blessed month of Ramadan embody the highest images of the authenticity of the Emirati heritage and culture and the depth of the noble values ​​in the hearts of the people of the Emirates, affirming the pride of “Suqia Emirates” for its fruitful cooperation with its strategic partners to improve the lives of the disadvantaged and afflicted around the world, and the relief of every liquid and deprived in the world regardless. About his race, religion and culture.





