In Washington, 13 metro stations will be closed for almost a week due to security reasons during the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden on January 20.

As reported TASSMetro stations in the center of the US capital will be closed from Friday until next Thursday. Trains will pass them without stopping, and the waiting time for trains at other stations will increase to 15 minutes.

Also for the specified period will be adjusted 26 bus routes running in Washington.

According to the head of the Transport Department of the city Paul Wiedefeld, these measures were taken in coordination with the Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the top officials of the state and is responsible for ensuring security during the inauguration.

Note that some of the roads in the center of Washington were already closed at the beginning of this week. The National Guard fighters arrived to the city to help the police and will also provide security.

Earlier it was reported that the US National Guard received a warning about the possible detection of explosive devices in connection with the approach of Biden’s inauguration. Also, the likelihood of another attack on the American Congress is not excluded.

The day before, the American media wrote that the fighters of the US National Guard are now guarding the Capitol around the clock. Pictures were released showing the military resting on the floor in the corridors of the building. It was reported that the National Guard was housed in the Capitol for the first time since the Civil War, which ended in 1865.