The National Elections Committee has approved applications for the registration of 13 current members of the Federal National Council from various emirates of the country, within the preliminary lists of candidates for the Federal National Council elections scheduled for next October, bringing the percentage of current members who applied to run for elections to 32.5% of the total members of the Federal National Council. Among them are five members from the Emirate of Sharjah, three from Ras Al Khaimah, two from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to a member from the Emirate of Dubai, a member from Fujairah, and a third from the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

The executive regulations for the Federal National Council elections 2023 stipulate that if a member of the Council whose legislative term has ended declares his desire to run again for the elections, then he is considered to have ceased to perform the duties of his membership in the Council and its committees, as of Monday, the fourth of September until Friday, the 13th of October next, which means Cessation of his duties if he is a chairman or a member of the Executive Office or the Parliamentary Division of the Council.

In detail, «Emirates Today» monitored the names of 13 current members of the Federal National Council, among the initial lists of citizens who applied for candidacy for membership of the Council during the new legislative term, which was announced by the National Elections Committee the day before yesterday, with a rate of 32.5% of the total members of the Council, including Members decided to run the electoral experience again after their success in the 2019 Council elections, and others settled on running for the Council membership that they obtained through “appointment” during the previous legislative term.

The Council consists of 40 members representing all the emirates of the country, including 20 members who are chosen by appointment by Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, while the other 20 are chosen by direct election, including four members representing the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, four representing Dubai, three representing Sharjah, and three from Ras al-Khaimah, two from Ajman, two from Fujairah, and two from Umm al-Quwain.

Members of the Council who applied for candidacy told Emirates Today that they were happy to have their names included in the preliminary lists of candidates.

They also praised the smooth conduct of the electoral process in general, especially the process of registering candidacy applications, stressing that their candidacy applications will be registered remotely, given that some of them travel outside the country, and others prefer to benefit from the ease of the application process through the electronic system, after they have completed the papers and documents required for the candidacy process.

The list of current members of the Federal National Council who applied for candidacy for membership of the Council during the new legislative term included five members (out of six) representing the Emirate of Sharjah, namely Obaid Khalfan Al Ghoul Al Salami, Dr. Nasser Al Zaabi, and three members from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, they are Saeed Rashid Al Abdi, Youssef Batran Al Shehhi, Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, and two members from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Naameh Al Mansouri and Moza Al Ameri, in addition to a member from the Emirate of Dubai, Maryam Bin Thania, and a member from the Emirate of Fujairah. He is Muhammad Ahmed Al-Yamahi, and a third from the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain is Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf.

The list of executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections provided six approved forms that candidates must use during a number of stages of the electoral process, the first of which is the “request form for approval of the candidate’s electoral campaign plan.” The applicant candidate, the activities and events that he intends to carry out (television advertising – press ads – meetings – street advertisements), the number of times to be carried out, their material cost and funding sources, and a brief summary of the axes of his electoral program, in addition to an acknowledgment by the candidate of the validity of the data contained in The request, and his undertaking to adhere to the electoral campaign controls that were mentioned in the executive instructions for the elections, along with handing over to the Emirate Committee a certificate with a bank account number allocated for spending on his electoral campaign, as well as his undertaking to adhere to his approved electoral campaign plan, in addition to the opinion of the Emirate Committee, which is in charge of submitting the application to the Election Committee. Election administration, and finally the decision of the Election Management Committee regarding the application and its approval.

The list of six forms also included a “candidate proxy request form”, which is used when the candidate requests to choose an agent for him from among the members of the Electoral College of the emirate to which he belongs. And his pledge to abide by the electoral campaign controls that were mentioned in the executive instructions for the elections, his signature and the date of submitting the application, in addition to the opinion of the Emirate Committee that is in charge of submitting applications to the Election Management Committee, and finally the decision of the Election Management Committee regarding the application and its approval, and the “request to withdraw candidacy form” that is used in the event The candidate wishes to withdraw his candidacy (i.e. relinquish the candidacy), and it includes data about the applicant, his signature, and the date of submission of the application, as well as the opinion of the Emirate Committee that is in charge of submitting the application to the National Elections Committee, and finally the decision of the National Elections Committee regarding the application and its approval.

There is a “request form before the National Elections Commission” and it is used in the event that a voter wishes to challenge a candidate for candidacy, or in the event that he desires to appeal against the polling procedures or the counting results, and it includes data about the applicant, its subject, the reasons on which it is based, and the supporting documents, Also, the appealer’s acknowledgment of the validity of the data and details contained therein, in addition to the opinion of the Emirate Committee, which is in charge of submitting requests to the Appeals Committee to express its legal opinion on it, and finally the decision of the National Elections Committee regarding adjudicating and approving the appeal.

It also included the “CV Form for the Candidate (Optional)”, which is an electronic form that is filled out by the candidate (if he so desires), and includes a summary of the candidate’s CV, with the aim of introducing voters to his academic qualifications, scientific experience, interests and community contributions, in addition to a “request form A license to establish an electoral headquarters”, and it is used when the candidate requests to obtain a license to open his electoral headquarters, and it includes a statement of the nature of the electoral headquarters (tent – hall – celebration hall – house), with the candidate’s commitment to obtain the required approvals from the concerned authorities in the emirate before opening the electoral headquarters And also his acknowledgment of the correctness of the data and details contained therein, in addition to the opinion of the Emirate Committee, which is responsible for submitting applications to the Election Management Committee, and finally the decision of the Election Management Committee regarding the application and its approval.

Absence of Ajman members

The preliminary list of applicants to run for the Federal National Council elections for the Emirate of Ajman revealed the absence of the current members of the Federal National Council representing the emirate, from entering the 2023 Council elections race.

Emirates Today conducted a search for the names of the current council members, namely Ahmed Bushhab, Hind Al-Alayli, Afra Al-Alayli and Marwan Al-Muhairi, among the preliminary list of candidates, but it did not find any of them among the registered.

Rahoumi is out of the running

A number of members of the Federal National Council who submitted candidacy papers confirmed that they had contacted the First Vice-President of the Federal National Council, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, before closing the door to run for elections to try to persuade him to run again for the Emirate of Dubai, especially since he is the most successful member of the Council in the parliamentary elections ( three sessions), but he did not express any agreement to run again, deciding to be satisfied with 12 years of parliamentary work.

They stated that Al-Rahoumi assured them that he carefully studied the decision not to run for elections again over a period of six months, as he believes that the time has become appropriate to devote himself to his personal obligations and family duties.

• 40 members representing the emirates of the state under the dome of the Council, including 20 by appointment, and 20 by direct election.

• 6 approved forms that the candidate must use during a number of stages of the electoral process.