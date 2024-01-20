Thirteen people were killed in a fire in a school dormitory in central China's Henan Province, China's official news agency reported on Saturday.

The agency reported, “At 23:00 (15:00 GMT) on Friday, the local fire service received a warning about a fire in the Yingkai School dormitory in Yanshanbo Village,” noting that one person was injured.

Xinhua reported that the injured person “is currently being treated in a hospital and is in stable condition.”

“Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, and the fire was extinguished at 23:38,” according to the same source.

The agency indicated that local authorities have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.