: A passenger van in Pakistan overturned after a fire, killing at least 13 people on board. Police and rescue officials said that a high speed van going from Hyderabad to Karachi slipped off the road and caught fire. At least 13 people lost their lives in this incident near Nuriyabad area.

Additional Inspector General (Motorway Police) Dr Aftab Pathan told the media that there were 22 passengers in the van. Many of them were trapped inside the passenger van and caught in flames. Those who managed to get out of the van or who were evacuated from the van are all injured. The condition of five of them is critical. Authorities are trying to remove the bodies from the wreckage of the van.

The accident occurred 60 km from Hyderabad and the vehicle was completely destroyed in the accident. The passengers’ bodies were completely burnt. The movement of vehicles on the motorway was stopped after the accident.

