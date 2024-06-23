Home page World

From: Nadja Goldhammer

Press Split

“What motivates you to work for us?” “Your job advertisement said you offer free coffee and fruit.”

Our own calling is a question that most of us ask ourselves more often in life. Many know exactly what they want from the beginning, while others try things out for a while before deciding on a particular field. There are even some underrated jobs that can really help you make a career. Or even those where you wonder why you are still sitting in the office.

The worst part of job hunting is not choosing a job, but rather finding a really appealing job posting. Just look at these tweets and you’ll know what I’m talking about:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8th.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

The choice of career should be considered carefully. These 12 most stressful jobs prove this.