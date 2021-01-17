At least 13 Israelis suffered facial paralysis as a side effect after being vaccinated with Pfizer’s new coronavirus vaccine. This is reported by The Jerusalem Post with reference to the country’s Ministry of Health.

Practitioners say this side effect is even more common.

“I walked with this for at least 28 hours [лицевым параличом]… I cannot say that now it has completely passed, but apart from that, nothing else bothered me, only the injection site hurt a little, and that’s all, ”said an Israeli who faced temporary facial paralysis after vaccination. He wondered whether to get a second vaccination, but urged the rest of the country not to refuse vaccination, since this side effect is quite rare.

Professor Galia Rahav, head of the infectious diseases department at Sheba Hospital, noted that she did not administer the second dose of the vaccine to the patient who suffered facial paralysis. The doctor noted that she could not say for sure what exactly provoked the disease.

Representatives of the Ministry of Health said that the second vaccination should be given only to those people who have already passed all the symptoms of facial paralysis.

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 in the country began on December 19. The first to receive the drug will be medical workers, medical students, as well as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and heads of municipalities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first in the country to be vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Pfizer vaccine.