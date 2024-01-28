The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment won 13 international and local awards during the year 2023 for the pioneering initiatives and projects that contributed to achieving the organization’s goals, strengthening the organization’s position among the global housing authorities, thereby confirming its leadership in achieving the goals of sustainable development and raising the level of housing services it provides.

The 2023 awards highlight the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment’s firm commitment to innovation, anticipating the future, customer happiness, digital and institutional transformation, call centers and pioneering services. Among the awards, the Foundation received the “Best Business Transformation” award, in recognition of its strategic efforts that led to enhancing the efficiency of operations, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment received the “World Future Awards 2023” award, in recognition of its pioneering initiatives designed to meet the challenges of the future with sustainable solutions. .

The “Call Center and Customer Experience” award and the “Best New Product/Service” award praise the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment for its exceptional commitment to customer engagement and for offering pioneering services in the sector. The organization's creativity in communication was also honored through two “Marketing and Communication Awards.”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment’s dedication to supporting new ideas was greatly appreciated through the “Innovative Ideas Award”, while its operational practices received a “6-star” rating in the international best practices competition, demonstrating a global level of excellence.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment also won the title of “Best Work Environment” for creating an ideal work environment, ensuring that it remains a preferred destination for employees. The GC Brand awards in various categories also strengthened its leading position in the field of service excellence, innovative architectural design, especially 3D villas, and the smart innovation system within its innovation laboratory.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment extends its sincere gratitude to all the work teams and partners whose tireless efforts have led to these achievements. Each award represents a milestone in the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment’s journey towards achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to place Dubai among the leading global cities for living, working and innovation. The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is inspired by this appreciation and its determination to continue expanding the capabilities of housing and urban development. These awards are not only a testament to past achievements, but are also a beacon that guides its future endeavors to enhance the quality of life for Dubai residents. Director of the Strategy and Development Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Maryam Al Suwaidi, said: “This honor bears witness to the great efforts made by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment in the areas of innovation and anticipating the future, which places it among the ranks of the leading housing agencies in the world. The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is proud of its tangible achievements that contribute to enhancing the quality of life of society in Dubai, and the awards it has received are a testimony to its commitment to excellence and innovation in all its projects and initiatives, which reflects Dubai’s vision to provide efficient government services.” These achievements are added to the record of major initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment. The Foundation invites the public to visit its official website www.mbrhe.gov.ae To learn more about its services and its ongoing efforts to develop the housing sector in Dubai.