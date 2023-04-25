13 Hours – The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi: plot, cast and streaming of the film
This evening, Tuesday 25 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, a 2016 film co-produced and directed by Michael Bay, will be broadcast. The film is the film adaptation of the book 13 Hours by Mitchell Zuckoff, which deals with true events on September 11, 2012, when a group of Islamic militants attacked the US consulate in Benghazi, Libya. All the information in detail below.
Plot (true story)
During the evening of September 11, 2012, the eleventh anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a group of Islamist militants first attacked a US diplomatic outpost and then a CIA outpost in Benghazi, Libya. A six-member security team fights to defend the Americans, but is only partially successful. The group of assailants in fact kills four Americans, including the US ambassador, John Christopher Stevens.
13 Hours – The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi: the cast of the film
We have seen the plot of 13 Hours – The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, but what is the cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- James Badge Dale as Tyrone “Rone” Woods
- John KrasinskiJack Silva
- Max Martini: Mark “Oz” Geist
- Dominic Fumusa as John “Tig” Tiegen
- Pablo Schreiber as Kris “Tanto” Paronto
- David DenmanDave “Boon” Benton
- Matthew Letscher: Ambassador Chris Stevens
- Toby StephensGlen “Bub” Doherty
- David CostabileBob
- David GiuntoliScott Wickland
- Demetrius GrosseDave Ubben
- Alexia BarlierSona Jillani
- Freddie StromaBrit Vayner
- David FurrAlec
- Peyman Moaadi: Amahl
Streaming and TV
Where to see 13 Hours – The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is aired today – 25 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Sky Go or NOW platform.
