13 Hours – The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Tuesday 25 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, a 2016 film co-produced and directed by Michael Bay, will be broadcast. The film is the film adaptation of the book 13 Hours by Mitchell Zuckoff, which deals with true events on September 11, 2012, when a group of Islamic militants attacked the US consulate in Benghazi, Libya. All the information in detail below.

Plot (true story)

During the evening of September 11, 2012, the eleventh anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a group of Islamist militants first attacked a US diplomatic outpost and then a CIA outpost in Benghazi, Libya. A six-member security team fights to defend the Americans, but is only partially successful. The group of assailants in fact kills four Americans, including the US ambassador, John Christopher Stevens.

13 Hours – The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of 13 Hours – The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, but what is the cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

James Badge Dale as Tyrone “Rone” Woods

John KrasinskiJack Silva

Max Martini: Mark “Oz” Geist

Dominic Fumusa as John “Tig” Tiegen

Pablo Schreiber as Kris “Tanto” Paronto

David DenmanDave “Boon” Benton

Matthew Letscher: Ambassador Chris Stevens

Toby StephensGlen “Bub” Doherty

David CostabileBob

David GiuntoliScott Wickland

Demetrius GrosseDave Ubben

Alexia BarlierSona Jillani

Freddie StromaBrit Vayner

David FurrAlec

Peyman Moaadi: Amahl

Streaming and TV

Where to see 13 Hours – The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is aired today – 25 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Sky Go or NOW platform.