Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer

Press Split

A woman is injured while skiing in Austria. The helicopters cannot land. A spectacular rescue mission ensues.

Bregenz – Due to the altitude, it is still possible to ski in the Alps at the end of March. However, it is not uncommon for dangerous situations to arise during snow sports. A serious accident recently occurred on the Kandahar slope in Garmisch. There was also an accident recently in Austria.

Woman injured after skiing accident: three rescue helicopters cannot land

A 58-year-old woman and her 68-year-old companion were on a ski tour in the Silvretta area – in the western state of Vorarlberg – on Saturday (March 23). The region is one of the largest winter sports areas in the country. However, when leaving around 11 a.m., the woman from Germany injured her leg and was therefore unable to continue driving, the state police headquarters said in a statement notice announced on Monday (March 25).

The picture shows the avalanche commission on a flight with the aviation police in the Silvretta area. A skiing accident recently occurred here, which required an extensive rescue mission. (Archive image) © Liebl Daniel/imago

Her companion then made an emergency call. Because the mountain group is located in the Austrian-Swiss border area, rescue workers from both countries were on duty. First, an emergency medical helicopter from Austria tried to fly to the scene of the accident. However, given the weather conditions, he had to turn back.

Skiing accident in Austria: Mountain rescuers climb up to the injured person for three hours

Another helicopter from Switzerland also failed to land. All he could do was send an emergency doctor to the injured woman. A third helicopter from Switzerland also had to turn back because of poor visibility. It wasn't until around 2 p.m. that the police were able to fly eleven mountain rescuers to the Wiesbaden hut. From there, the emergency services climbed up to the injured holidaymaker with equipment for around three hours.

Beautiful views, fast slopes: ten ski areas in Europe that you should know View photo series

Finally, after receiving first aid, the woman was able to be brought to the valley. However, we didn't continue in a helicopter, but rather in a rescue sled. “The Swiss emergency doctor had to descend with borrowed snowshoes,” the police said.

13-hour rescue mission after a ski accident in Austria

At the Silvretta reservoir, the woman first had to switch to a quad bike, then continued on a snow all-terrain vehicle to Bielerhöhe. It was only shortly after midnight – no less than 13 hours after the accident – that the woman was taken to hospital with a suspected lower leg fracture.

An accident also recently occurred in Tyrol: a skier hit a group of students on the slopes and then fled. According to an expert, skiing will no longer be a mass sport. (kas/dpa)