Michelle Anskeit

If everything at work is going rather poorly at the moment, then solutions have to be found. And in the best case scenario, they are printed out and laminated.

What is the mood normally like in your office? Can you crack a joke with your colleague or boss? Or does it exist at your job too certain rules that make working feel as unpleasant as possible?

If the latter is the case and you sometimes find yourself running up the walls because of the tension in the office, then we have some printed and handwritten inspiration for you here… either to beautify your office or to communicate better with your colleagues.

After all, we all know that Germans are best conveyed using passive-aggressive signs.

1. I am sure that the wall will then be repaired in one to five working years:

2. We all need this sign in our offices:

3. Better to snore than cry, right?

4. Don't worry, we all understand this:

5. Well, do you prefer to work in your underwear?

6. Why is it so difficult to put the dishes away properly?

I say, pieces of paper like this prove that Germany has the most passive-aggressive culture in the world.

7. So really, it's a common problem:

8. Everywhere:

9. I would like to know what your interpretation is for this sign:

10. And always remember: Fish don't belong in the paper trash!

11. So I was sitting on the toilet the other day, but then luckily someone turned on the heater:

12. Without heating I would definitely have had a deduction:

This chic sign definitely belongs on ours too List of wild signs that show that anything can happen in German toilets.

13. And finally, this stimulating conversation:

