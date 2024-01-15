Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

In winter you're a little more comfortable than usual. It's hardly noticeable…

It's winter and the hardest part of the year has to be put behind us. Not an easy task and completely understandable that you are probably one of them People belong to the final boss for the winter is. In our Monthly ranking The cold season doesn't really do well either. People curl up, snuggle up in blankets and the constant darkness doesn't really give you the feeling of starting the week with momentum.

To put you in a better mood, I've put together a list of fails that might put a smile on your face (before May). Because on Monday morning none of us work at 100 percent!

1. Someone was ahead of his time:

2. Almost like new:

3. Who is supposed to see through this?

4. Hygge feeling is on:

5. When the baker is particularly in love:

6. One step after the other or what was that like?

7. Just don't do too much:

8. I hope you see the art behind it too:

9. So that you don't feel so isolated in the toilet <3

10. Thanks for the info:

11. First sit down for a moment:

12. Somehow I lost my appetite:

13. But as we all know, you can also reach your goal via detours:

Do you think “it can’t get any worse”? Then take a look at these design fails:

