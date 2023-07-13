Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Split

Fritzchen to his mum “My teacher really has no idea. He always asks me.”

Can you still remember when you were a child when jokes were told all over the place? Actually, those little jokes from back then were totally stupid and illogical. But since I overheard my 7-year-old brother telling his buddy a Fritzchen joke the other day, I couldn’t help but smile.

All the years have passed and these jokes are still present. So here are the best Fritzchen jokes that will make you feel like a kid again for a moment:

Many thanks to the Instagram channels fritzchen_original and fritzchenswitze!

