Thirteen Emirati students, including seven talented female students from Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Higher Colleges of Technology, and Zayed University, have completed the external summer scholarship program in Japan for Emirati students, according to what was announced by the Japan Center for International Cooperation (JICS) branch in Abu Dhabi, indicating that the students Participants in the program received internships in seven Japanese companies.

The training programs, coordinated by the Japan Center for International Cooperation, are designed to promote the development of promising Emirati talents in the fields of chemistry, electricity, mechanics, engineering, petroleum and renewable energy.

The program provided the participants, over the course of eight weeks, with practical experience and research opportunities in advanced technology companies in Japan, and at the same time provided them with an important platform to learn about aspects of Japanese culture and attend Japanese language lessons.

The Japan Center for International Cooperation, under the auspices of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, has been keen to implement the external summer scholarship program in Japan for Emirati university students since 2012, as the program hosted, since its inception for the first time until its twelfth year (current), more than 100 Emirati students.

The program offered three types of internship experiences: full training in Japan, in the UAE, or a joint four-week program in Japan and the same in the UAE.

Aisha Abdel Nasser Irfan Awad Al Kathiri, an Emirati student studying mechanical engineering at Kuwait University, said that she benefited from the training experience, both personally and professionally, during her time with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, adding: “This training program was a unique experience that changed my life.” It helped me learn many new things and develop my knowledge and skills, both on a personal level and in terms of my professional aspirations. Working side by side with a variety of engineers at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, I gained a deeper understanding of the different engineering roles, what It allowed me to identify areas that really align with my interests.” She added, “The training reinforced my strong inclination towards studying turbomachinery and topics related to fluid dynamics, and the practical experiences and exposure to real-world applications confirmed to me that this is the path that I want to follow.”

Ahmed Abdullah Naimon, an electrical engineering student at the Higher Colleges of Technology, expressed his pride in his journey as an intern at GFE Corporation, one of the largest manufacturers in Japan, while he was in Fukuyama, located in the charming western region of Japan.

Ahmed said: «Whenever I think about my experience during the training period, I feel excited, as I contributed to strengthening the relationship between Japan and the UAE, and I am sure that each country has something that the other does not possess, and that working together fills gaps and builds opportunities, and I am very excited about strengthening international relations. And I believe that it will create a brighter future and a positive impact on the global scene.”

He added, “My training at (GFE Corporation) was a turning point, as it provided me with invaluable insights into the world of electrical engineering, and allowed me to get acquainted with the work of major manufacturing companies in Japan.”