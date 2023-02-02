Fujairah (WAM)

Our clubs achieved 13 colored medals in the competitions of the first day of the third edition of the Arab Taekwondo Championship, hosted by the country, organized by the Fujairah Martial Arts Club and supervised by the UAE Taekwondo Federation, with the participation of 742 male and female players representing 20 countries.

The tournament is receiving great attention due to the fact that it attracts a large number of Arab players of all ages.

As part of the results of the first day’s competitions, the UAE clubs won 13 medals, 3 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze medals, including bronze for the national team player, Moza Mohammed Al Dhaheri, in the under-46 kg competition. Morocco won 16 medals, including 3 gold medals, 4 silver medals, and 9 bronze medals, while Jordan’s players won eight medals, including 3 gold medals, two silver medals, and 3 bronze medals.

The first UAE gold medal came through the Fujairah Club player, Sina Al-Ariza, in the under-46 kg competition, while the player, Set Ayesh Habibullah, added the second gold medal in the under-73 kg competition. The player, Muhammad Amir Hussein, won the gold medal in the weight of under 74 kg, after winning the final against the Palestinian Ahmed Bahloul.

The Palestinian national team achieved its first gold in terms of its participation in the Arab Cup championship, through the player Yasser Ismail, so the team finished today’s competitions with three colored medals.

The results of the Egyptian team on the first day came with six medals equally divided between gold and bronze, while the Lebanese team achieved six medals, including gold, silver and four bronze.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, President of the Emirates Taekwondo Federation and the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Championship, President of the Arab Taekwondo Federation Idris Al-Hilali, Representative of the International Taekwondo Federation Maher Maqabela, President of the Mauritanian and Iraqi Federations Mohamed Al-Soufi and Ibrahim Jarrar, and a number of sports personalities, crowned the medalists at the end of the first day’s competitions.