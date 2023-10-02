13 died | Nightclubs that burned down in Spain had already been ordered to close

The police suspect that the fire started on the side of the Fonda nightclub, where all the victims were found.

of Spain The nightclubs that burned down in Murcia at the weekend were ordered to close last year, said the deputy mayor of Murcia Antonio Navarro at a press conference on Monday.

The nightclubs Teatre and Fonda Milagros operating in the building were ordered to close in January 2022, as the company that runs them only had a license for one of the nightclubs, Teatre. Navarro offered no explanation as to why the nightclubs were still open.

Early Sunday morning, 13 people died in a fire that broke out in a nightclub building. It is known that no more people are missing after the fire.

The police suspect that the fire started on the side of the Fonda nightclub, where all the victims were found. According to the authorities, the fire spread quickly along the air conditioning ducts.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.